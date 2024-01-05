Israeli minister presents post-war Gaza plans

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has put forward a plan for the future governance of Gaza once the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas comes to an end. The proposal suggests that Hamas would no longer have control over the territory, with Israel maintaining overall security control. Additionally, the plan proposes the involvement of a multinational force in the reconstruction efforts, and Egypt would also play a role in the process.

Under this plan, Palestinians would be responsible for running the territory, but with the condition that there would be no hostile actions or threats against Israel. The specifics of the proposal have not been discussed in detail, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not publicly commented on it.

There is currently disagreement within Israel regarding the “day after” in Gaza. Far-right members have suggested encouraging Palestinian citizens to leave and reestablishing Jewish settlements. However, Gallant’s proposals, which are seen as more practical, may face rejection from Palestinian leaders who are likely to call for Gazans to have full control of the territory.

Netanyahu has indicated that the war in Gaza could last several months, with the aim of completely crushing Hamas. Gallant’s plan also lays out the Israeli military’s approach for the next phase of the conflict, including targeted operations in the north and continued efforts to track down Hamas leaders in the south.

In recent days, the Israeli military has carried out airstrikes in Gaza, specifically targeting terrorist infrastructure and killing militants. The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza has reported 125 deaths in the past 24 hours, including nine children. These constant attacks have left residents of Gaza in dire conditions, lacking basic necessities such as food and water, and fearing for their safety.

The overall number of casualties in Gaza since the start of the campaign has now surpassed 22,400. It remains to be seen how the situation will progress and whether Gallant’s proposed plan for the future governance of Gaza will gain any traction. The conflict shows no signs of abating, with both sides continuing to engage in military operations.