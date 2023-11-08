Israels Prime Minister Netanyahu Announces Indefinite Controls over Gaza – McCreary County Record

McCreary County Record Offers Exclusive Trial Period for Premium Digital Package

McCreary County Record is excited to announce a special trial period for its subscribers to access the premium digital package on FT.com. During this trial, subscribers will have full access to FT.com, including all the features offered in both the Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

The Standard Digital package includes access to global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions, ensuring that subscribers stay informed about the latest developments around the world. With this package, readers can explore a wide range of topics and gain a deeper understanding of current events.

For those seeking even more comprehensive coverage, the Premium Digital package offers additional features. Subscribers will have access to the esteemed business column, “Lex,” as well as 15 curated newsletters that provide original and in-depth reporting on key business themes. This package is designed to cater to the needs of professionals and individuals who want to stay ahead in the business world.

During the trial period, subscribers can easily change their subscription plan by visiting the “Settings & Account” section. This flexibility allows subscribers to explore different options and select the plan that best suits their preferences.

At the end of the trial period, subscribers who take no action will be automatically enrolled in the premium digital monthly subscription plan, with a monthly cost of $69. However, subscribers always have the option to change their plan online in the “Settings & Account” section and save costs. By choosing the annual payment option, subscribers can enjoy a 20% discount on premium access.

Alternatively, subscribers can downgrade to the Standard Digital package, which provides comprehensive journalism for many users. This option ensures that readers can continue to stay informed, even if they prefer a more budget-friendly plan.

It’s important to note that any changes made to the subscription plan will take effect at the end of the trial period. This feature allows subscribers to retain full access for an additional four weeks, regardless of whether they choose to downgrade or cancel.

This exclusive trial period provides an excellent opportunity for McCreary County Record subscribers to explore the premium digital features available on FT.com. Whether readers are interested in global news or business insights, this trial ensures that they have the flexibility to choose the plan that best meets their needs. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity – sign up for the trial today!