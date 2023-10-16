Janet Yellen: U.S. can certainly afford military support to both Israel and Ukraine

Title: U.S. Treasury Secretary Yellen Affirms Financial Support for Israel and Ukraine Amidst War Efforts

In a recent announcement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has assured the nation that it can financially support both Israel and Ukraine in their ongoing war efforts. This statement comes as tensions continue to rise in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and Ukraine battles pro-Russian separatists.

Furthermore, President Joe Biden has reiterated his unwavering support for Israel in its fight against Hamas. He provided an update on the U.S. military support being offered to Israel as well as efforts to protect civilians caught in the crossfire. However, President Biden also emphasized the importance of finding a path to a Palestinian state and cautioned against an Israeli re-occupation of Gaza, suggesting it would be a mistake.

Reflecting the U.S. government’s commitment to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unscheduled return to Israel in the midst of an Israeli aerial bombardment campaign in the Gaza Strip. His visit aimed to facilitate discussions and negotiations towards a peaceful resolution.

Secretary Yellen, in an interview with Sky News, emphasized that the United States possesses the financial resources to provide military support to both Israel and Ukraine due to the strong American economy. Moreover, she highlighted positive economic indicators such as low unemployment rates and legislation designed to further strengthen the economy in the future.

Yellen made it clear that providing financial aid to both allies is a priority for the U.S. government. To ensure the necessary funds are available, she called for the appointment of a new speaker in the House of Representatives who would actively support and pass the required legislation.

Addressing concerns over civilian casualties, Secretary Yellen highlighted America’s commitment to minimizing them and expressed support for Israel’s efforts to achieve that goal. The U.S. remains dedicated to assisting its allies while also working towards a peaceful resolution that safeguards the lives and rights of civilians affected by these conflicts.

As the situation in the Middle East and Eastern Europe continues to evolve, the U.S. government is actively engaged in providing military and financial support to Israel and Ukraine. With a strong economy and a commitment to civilian safety, the United States remains a vital ally in these ongoing conflicts.