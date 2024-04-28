Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend White House brunch amidst split

Bravo stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright recently made headlines as they attended the White House Garden Brunch together amid their split. Despite their estranged relationship, the couple posed for photos individually and together at the White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C.

Cartwright turned heads in a stunning nude lacey midi dress paired with nude heels, while Taylor looked dapper in a blue blazer, black pants, and sneakers. The pair is also expected to attend the upcoming White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

In a recent interview, Cartwright opened up about the reasons behind their separation, revealing that they often fought over her making more money than him. She also cited Taylor’s lack of interest in sex as a contributing factor to their split.

The couple, who announced their separation in February after nearly five years of marriage, share a son named Cruz who was born in April 2021. Despite their differences, Taylor and Cartwright seem to be navigating their split amicably as they continue to co-parent their son.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for this former reality TV power couple, but for now, all eyes are on their public appearances and how they are handling their separation in the spotlight. Stay tuned for more updates on Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s journey post-split.