Jimmy Kimmel Announced as 2024 Oscars Host

Jimmy Kimmel Set to Host 2024 Oscars, Joined by Molly McNearney as Executive Producer

The highly anticipated 96th Oscars ceremony is set to be hosted by legendary comedian Jimmy Kimmel, marking his fourth time hosting the prestigious event. The announcement has generated a buzz among Hollywood enthusiasts, as Kimmel’s previous hosting stints have proven to be filled with laughs and memorable moments.

One notable detail is that Molly McNearney, who has served as an executive producer for the Oscars before, will continue in that role for the second consecutive year. With her keen eye for detail and knack for producing stellar shows, McNearney’s presence promises to bring a fresh perspective to the highly anticipated event.

Kimmel’s previous hosting gigs in 2017, 2018, and 2023 have all been met with critical acclaim. However, it was his 2017 hosting when the infamous mix-up between “La La Land” and “Moonlight” occurred that truly left a mark on Oscar history. Kimmel’s ability to handle the situation with grace and humor endeared him to both the audience and his fellow industry peers.

By hosting the Oscars four times, Kimmel joins the ranks of esteemed performers like Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon. However, it is worth mentioning that the records for hosting the Oscars the most times are held by legendary figures such as Johnny Carson, Billy Crystal, and Bob Hope.

Both Kimmel and McNearney have expressed their excitement and honor at being part of this prestigious event. Their previous collaborations have proven to be successful, and fans eagerly anticipate the magic they will create once again.

In terms of viewership, the awards ceremony saw a significant increase in ratings during the 2023 Oscars, surpassing both the Grammys and Emmys. This surge in popularity has made the upcoming show even more highly anticipated, with audiences eager to see what surprises and unforgettable moments await.

On the film front, there are already heavy favorites emerging in the best picture race. Movies like “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” have captured the hearts of film enthusiasts and are expected to make a strong showing at the 2024 Oscars.

Executive produced by Raj Kapoor, Katy Mullan, and Hamish Hamilton, with Kapoor acting as the showrunner, the 96th Oscars promises to deliver an unforgettable night. Industry insiders have high expectations given the stellar team behind the scenes, and fans can’t wait to see the labor of love that has gone into creating this incredible event.

Mark your calendars, as the 2024 Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 10th, at the iconic Dolby Theatre. Prepare to be dazzled by the glitz, glamour, and unforgettable moments that have come to define Hollywood’s most prestigious night.