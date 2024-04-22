Kevin Bacon Visits Footloose High School to Celebrate Films 40th Anniversary

Iconic actor Kevin Bacon made a special appearance at Payson High School in Utah, fulfilling his promise to return to the school where the beloved movie “Footloose” was filmed. The actor’s visit came after students launched a viral #BacontoPayson social media campaign to catch his attention for their final prom.

Students at Payson High School went all out to recreate scenes from the 1984 movie and choreographed videos in hopes of getting Bacon to visit. Their efforts paid off, as Bacon not only showed up at the school but also thanked the students for their dedication.

During his visit, Bacon was awarded an honorary Payson High School diploma and posed for photos with excited students. He even took the time to visit his old locker at the school, adding a personal touch to the memorable day.

In addition to showing his appreciation for the students, Bacon announced that the school will be partnering with his Sixdegrees.org foundation to create 5,000 essential resource kits as part of the “Footloose40” initiative. The organization aims to pack and distribute up to 40,000 kits to those in need.

It was a bittersweet visit for both Bacon and the students, as Payson High School is set to relocate at the end of the school year. However, the unforgettable experience of having the Hollywood star back at their school will surely be a cherished memory for all involved.