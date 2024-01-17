Law & Order: SVU 25th anniversary celebration: Featuring Mariska Hargitay, Meloni, and more – McCreary County Record

“Law & Order: SVU” Marks 25 Years with Star-Studded Celebration

New York City – In a glittering event that served as a tribute to its incredible milestone, “Law & Order: SVU” celebrated its 25th anniversary season with a star-studded gathering. The event brought together current and former cast members, as well as devoted fans, to commemorate the show’s incredible run on television.

Among the attendees was Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the iconic character, Olivia Benson. Hargitay has become the longest-running character on television, capturing the hearts of viewers around the world with her portrayal of the resilient detective.

Joining Hargitay was an array of beloved cast members, including Christopher Meloni, who played Detective Elliot Stabler, and Ice-T, known for his role as Sergeant Fin Tutuola. Also in attendance was Dann Florek, who portrayed Captain Donald Cragen, a character that has left a lasting impact on the show’s fans.

Renowned for its gripping storylines and realistic portrayal of the criminal justice system, “Law & Order: SVU” has become television’s longest-running drama series. As it embarks on its landmark 25th season, anticipation is high amongst its loyal following.

The celebration, held in the heart of New York City, was a party to remember. Fans of the show rejoiced at the long-awaited reunion of their favorite cast members. Alongside the current main cast, actors such as Dann Florek, Raúl Esparza, and Stephanie March also showed their support, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The absence of Richard Belzer, who portrayed the beloved detective John Munch, was felt by all. Belzer, who passed away in February 2023 at the age of 78, was an integral part of the show’s success and left behind an enduring legacy.

As “Law & Order: SVU” continues to captivate audiences and break records, the celebration of its monumental 25th season reminds us of its enduring impact on television. With its talented ensemble cast and engaging storylines, there is no doubt that this iconic show will continue to be a staple in the hearts and minds of viewers for years to come.

