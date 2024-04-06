Leaked pics suggest iPhone 16 will have a ton of buttons

The latest leaks and rumors surrounding Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 16 have sent tech enthusiasts into a frenzy. According to reports, Apple is making significant design changes to the upcoming devices, including the addition of new buttons and larger screen sizes.

Photographic evidence has recently surfaced showing alleged dummy units of the iPhone 16, giving us a glimpse into what the new devices may look like. Among the changes, Apple has added new buttons to the iPhone 16 models, including a programmable action button and a “Capture” button specifically for photos.

The iPhone 16 Pro models are said to be 0.2-inches larger than last year’s models, with the iPhone 16 Pro measuring 6.3-inches and the iPhone 16 Pro Max coming in at a whopping 6.9-inches. Despite the larger size and new buttons, one familiar feature will not be making a comeback – the physical home button.

It’s clear that Apple is pushing the boundaries with the iPhone 16, continuing to innovate and improve upon their already popular devices. As the leaks and rumors continue to flow in, fans can’t help but speculate on what other surprises Apple may have in store for us with the release of the iPhone 16. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated device.