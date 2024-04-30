Live updates: Pro-Palestinian university protests disrupt campuses across the US

Mayor Eric Adams is closely monitoring the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University, with the NYPD on standby to assist if requested by university officials. Despite protesters breaching buildings and barricading entrances, Columbia University has not officially requested police assistance.

In a statement, Mayor Adams expressed support for the right to protest but strongly condemned any calls for violence. He also stated that he does not believe the National Guard is necessary to handle the situation on campus.

As final exams are underway at Columbia University, the NYPD is currently monitoring the campus perimeter to ensure the safety of students. Mayor Adams plans to be briefed by the NYPD and meet with the university president to discuss next steps in handling the situation.

The mayor’s office confirmed that Mayor Adams is in daily communication with Columbia University leadership regarding the protests, which have sparked concerns among students and faculty. Adams’ priority is to maintain a balance between allowing peaceful protests and ensuring the safety and security of everyone on campus.

