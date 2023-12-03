Macaulay Culkin Celebrated by Home Alone Mom at Walk of Fame Ceremony

Macaulay Culkin, the iconic child star famous for his role as Kevin McAllister in the beloved Home Alone movies, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The actor, now 40 years old, was joined by his onscreen mother, Catherine O’Hara, who congratulated him during the ceremony.

Speaking during the event, O’Hara praised Culkin’s incredible performance in Home Alone, highlighting how his perfect portrayal of the mischievous yet endearing Kevin McAllister made the film an instant classic. O’Hara also commended Culkin’s sense of humor, a quality that helped him navigate the unexpected fame that came with being a child star.

Surrounded by his loved ones, Culkin’s partner Brenda Song, siblings Rory Culkin and Quinn Culkin, and friends Paris Jackson and Seth Green also attended the ceremony to support him in this momentous milestone.

To add to the heartfelt tribute, Natasha Lyonne, Culkin’s former co-star in the film Party Monster, made a touching speech during the event, honoring their friendship and Culkin’s contribution to the entertainment industry.

Receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a prestigious honor that recognizes an individual’s significant accomplishments in the world of entertainment. Culkin’s star is a testament to his immense talent and the lasting impact he has made on audiences around the globe.

Fans of Culkin and the Home Alone movies are thrilled to see the actor receive such a well-deserved accolade. His iconic role in the holiday film series continues to captivate generations of viewers, and his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame further solidifies his place as one of Hollywood’s most enduring stars.

As Culkin’s career continues to evolve, fans eagerly anticipate his future projects and hope to see him grace the silver screen once again, delivering memorable performances as he did in his younger years.

Overall, Macaulay Culkin’s induction onto the Hollywood Walk of Fame is a momentous occasion, celebrated by his friends, family, and fans alike.