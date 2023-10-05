Man arrested at Wisconsin Capitol for seeking Gov. Tony Evers with a handgun, later returns with assault rifle – McCreary County Record

Title: Man Illegally Brings Handgun into Wisconsin Capitol, Demands Meeting with Gov. Tony Evers

In a concerning incident that unfolded on Wednesday, a man illegally entered the Wisconsin Capitol building in Madison demanding to see Governor Tony Evers. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the man, shirtless and armed with a holstered handgun, approached the governor’s office on the first floor.

Law enforcement officers wasted no time in apprehending the man, arresting him for openly carrying a firearm within the Capitol premises. According to regulations, weapons are allowed inside the Capitol if they are concealed and the person possesses a valid permit. Unfortunately, in this case, the man did not possess the necessary concealed carry permit.

This incident is the latest addition to an alarming series of violent threats against public officials. Gov. Evers, in particular, has been targeted before. He was previously identified as a potential target by a gunman suspected of fatally shooting a retired county judge at his Wisconsin home in 2022. Other notable public figures, such as Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have also faced similar threats in recent times.

In light of these events, concerns have been raised regarding the security measures in place within the Capitol. However, as of now, there are no immediate plans for changes to security protocols or the governor’s personal safety arrangements.

It is important to note that the Wisconsin Capitol allows free access to the public daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with no metal detectors in place to scan individuals for weapons. This open access has raised questions about potential vulnerabilities that could be exploited by individuals with ill intentions.

As the investigation into the incident continues, authorities are likely to review security protocols and consider enhanced measures to ensure the safety of public officials and visitors to the Capitol. It remains paramount for law enforcement agencies to remain vigilant and proactive in addressing these threats against public figures and preserving the security of government institutions.

