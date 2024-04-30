McCreary County Record: A closer look at the rumored iPhone 16 size and camera bump changes

Excitement is building for the upcoming release of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro, as new leaks and images on social media offer a closer look at the anticipated updates.

According to reports, the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature a larger form factor, with the Pro version boasting a 6.3-inch display and the Pro Max featuring a 6.9-inch display. One of the most noticeable changes is the redesigned camera bump on both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus, as well as a vertically aligned camera bump for enhanced spatial video recording on the iPhone 16 models.

Rumors suggest that Apple will officially unveil the new iPhones in September, with plenty of speculation and leaks expected in the meantime. Fans are eagerly awaiting more information on the potential upgrades and changes to the latest iPhone models.

Readers are encouraged to share their opinions on the rumored design changes and features of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro. What are you hoping to see in the newest iteration of Apple’s popular smartphone? Stay tuned for more updates and rumors on the highly anticipated iPhone 16.