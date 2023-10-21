McCreary County Record announces new feature: Simultaneous streaming on multiple services!

Title: Twitch Introduces New Simulcasting Feature, Aims to Boost Creator Reach

In an exciting move for content creators, Twitch has announced a groundbreaking new feature that allows them to simultaneously stream across any live streaming service. Previously, streamers were limited to simulcasting only on mobile platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The latest update aims to provide more flexibility and expand the reach of Twitch creators.

This development comes amidst increased competition in the live streaming industry, with big names such as xQc, Amouranth, and Nickmercs securing major deals with Twitch’s competitor, Kick, this year. In a bid to retain its top streamers and cater to their evolving needs, Twitch has responded by introducing the new simulcasting feature.

One of the most significant changes in recent months was Ninja dropping his exclusive contract with Twitch in September 2022. This move allowed him to simulcast his content on multiple platforms, leveraging the diverse audiences and maximizing his reach.

To ensure the quality and integrity of its platform, Twitch has implemented certain guidelines for its new simulcasting policy. According to these guidelines, streamers are expected to maintain a high stream quality on Twitch while refraining from sharing Twitch community links on other platforms. Twitch plans to introduce a tool in the future, enabling streamers to clearly indicate when they are simulcasting their content.

In addition to the simulcasting update, Twitch has also made significant changes to its off-service conduct policy. The platform has now explicitly included doxxing and swatting, seeking to address concerns surrounding privacy and safety. This update follows a recent controversy involving popular YouTuber Jacksfilms and SSSniperWolf, where the issue of doxxing and privacy breaches came to the forefront.

Twitch’s new simulcasting feature and subsequent policy updates demonstrate the platform’s commitment to staying ahead in the live streaming industry. By offering creators the ability to reach audiences across various streaming platforms, Twitch aims to provide them with enhanced opportunities for growth and success. These developments showcase how the platform is adapting and evolving to meet the changing needs of content creators and the wider streaming community.

