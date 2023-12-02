McCreary County Record: Appeals Court Rules Trump Must Face Lawsuits Regarding US Capitol Attack

Title: Appeals Court Clears Path for Trump to Face Civil Lawsuits Over Capitol Attack

In a significant ruling, a U.S. appeals court has declared that former President Donald Trump must face civil lawsuits related to his involvement in the violent attack on the Capitol by his supporters on January 6, 2021. Trump’s claim of immunity was rejected by the court, which determined that he had acted in his personal capacity as a presidential candidate when he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol.

This decision paves the way for Trump to be held accountable in lawsuits filed by U.S. Capitol police officers and Democratic lawmakers. These legal actions seek to hold Trump responsible for the violence and chaos that unfolded during the riot. However, it’s important to note that the ruling does not pass judgment on the merits of the cases themselves.

Trump had argued that his speech was protected by his official responsibilities, but the court disagreed, affirming that he was acting outside the scope of his presidential duties. This ruling adds to the growing list of civil and criminal challenges faced by Trump, as he is currently considered the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in the 2024 election.

It is crucial to emphasize that this decision does not impact the ongoing federal criminal case, which accuses Trump of conspiring to overturn the 2020 election results. The legal proceedings pertaining to this matter continue separately.

The lawsuits against Trump have been filed by Capitol Police officers and several House Democrats, including Representatives Jerry Nadler and Maxine Waters. As the court ruling holds those responsible for endangering democracy and the lives of those defending it accountable, it is seen as a significant step forward in seeking justice for the attack on the Capitol.

The McCreary County Record will continue to monitor the developments in these lawsuits as they unfold.