McCreary County Record: Apple is working on chips for AI software in data centers

In a bid to expand its presence in the rapidly growing artificial intelligence (AI) sector, tech giant Apple has reportedly been developing chips to run AI software in data centers.

The project, known as ACDC (Apple Chips in Data Center), has been in the works for several years, with Apple collaborating with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on the chip’s design and production. However, there is no clear timeline for when the project will officially launch.

While it remains uncertain whether the efforts have yielded positive results, experts speculate that Apple’s server chip will likely focus on AI inference rather than training AI models. In AI, inference is the process that trained machine learning models use to draw conclusions from new data.

Despite Apple’s entry into the AI chip sector, experts believe that Nvidia will continue to dominate the training AI models market. Other tech companies, such as Google, have also been investing in developing their own AI inference server chips in an effort to become less dependent on chip designers.

The development of Apple’s AI chips marks a significant step towards the company’s goal of enhancing its AI capabilities. As the demand for AI technologies continues to rise, tech companies are striving to stay ahead of the competition by investing in cutting-edge chip technology. The success of Apple’s ACDC project could potentially revolutionize the AI chip industry and solidify Apple’s position as a key player in the AI market.