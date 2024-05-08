McCreary County Record: Apple quietly discontinues old-school iPad with headphone jack

Earlier this week, Apple held their highly anticipated Let Loose event where they unveiled the latest additions to their iPad lineup. The tech giant introduced the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models, but also quietly discontinued the ninth-generation iPad, which was the last iPad to feature a headphone jack.

With the discontinuation of the ninth-gen iPad, the 10th-gen iPad is now the sole entry-level option in Apple’s tablet lineup. The company also announced a $100 price cut for the 10th-gen model, making it more affordable for consumers. However, the new starting price of $449 is $120 more than the previous base models.

The 10th-gen iPad boasts a 10.9-inch screen and USB-C support, similar to the iPad Air. While the previous iPad Air often goes on sale for a similar price, it offers better features than the 10th-gen iPad. Despite its outdated design, the ninth-gen iPad was recommended for budget users and is frequently available on sale for a lower price than the newer model.

One of the standout features of the ninth-gen iPad is its 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a perk for wired headphone users. As Apple moves towards wireless technology, the headphone jack is becoming a rare feature in their products. The 10th-gen iPad is now priced at $349, which is more reasonable than before, but some may still opt for the ninth-gen model, which is still available for purchase from third-party retailers for $249.

Overall, Apple’s latest iPad lineup offers a variety of options for consumers, from budget-friendly choices to premium models with cutting-edge features. It will be interesting to see how these new devices are received by consumers when they are released later this year.