McCreary County Record: Apple Vision Pro Release Date, iOS 17.3 Coming Soon, CES 2024 Recap

Apple is making headlines once again with the official release date for its highly anticipated Vision Pro mixed reality headset. According to the tech giant, the headset will hit the shelves on Friday, February 2. Excited consumers can even pre-order the device starting from Friday, January 19 at 5 a.m. PT.

However, the Vision Pro won’t come cheap. With a starting price of $3,499 for the 256GB storage option, it’s definitely an investment. But Apple promises that it’s worth every penny. The headset, referred to as a “spatial computer,” offers an array of augmented reality and virtual reality features. It runs on the visionOS operating system and can be controlled using a user’s eyes, hands, and voice.

To enhance the user experience, Apple is also offering ZEISS optical inserts for an extra cost of $99 to $149. These inserts are designed to provide even clearer visuals and ensure maximum comfort while using the headset.

The package includes various accessories, such as two types of headbands, light seals, a cover for the front glass, an external battery pack, a USB-C power adapter, and a USB-C charging cable. Additionally, the headset is equipped with 16GB of unified memory for seamless performance.

In other news, Apple has started paying out claims for the class-action lawsuit regarding their past practice of “secretly throttling” older iPhones with degraded batteries. iPhone users who filed a claim are receiving a compensation of $92.17 each. This move comes as a result of Apple’s efforts to rectify its previous actions.

Exciting updates are on the horizon for iOS users as well. iOS 17.3 is expected to be released later this month and will feature Stolen Device Protection and the ability to collaborate on Apple Music playlists. The update is currently in beta testing to ensure a smooth launch.

Lastly, for those wanting to keep up with the latest Apple news, MacRumors offers a weekly newsletter recapping all the top stories. Interested readers can easily subscribe to the newsletter and stay informed about the latest Apple-related announcements and releases.

With so much happening in the world of Apple, it’s an exciting time for tech enthusiasts and loyal Apple users alike.