McCreary County Record: Avatar adaptation showrunner departs

Exciting news for fans of the hit Netflix series Avatar as Jabbar Raisani and Christine Boylan have been announced as the new executive producers for the next two seasons. This comes after former showrunner Albert Kim made the decision to step down from the popular show.

Kim will be moving over to Disney Plus to work on their new Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, as well as develop other projects for the streaming service. Kim took over as showrunner for Avatar in 2020 after the original co-creators left due to creative differences.

Raisani and Boylan are no strangers to the world of television, with a track record of creating excellent episodes of television. Their leadership on Avatar could potentially bring some improvements to the show, as the first season received mixed reviews from fans and critics alike.

Fans of the show are eager to see what changes Raisani and Boylan will bring to Avatar, and are hopeful that the upcoming seasons will live up to the high expectations set by the original co-creators. Stay tuned for more updates on the future of Avatar and the exciting developments to come under the new executive producers.