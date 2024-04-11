McCreary County Record: Bringing You the Latest News and Updates

Taylor Swift’s music has made a triumphant return to TikTok’s official music library, delighting fans and providing a key promotional outlet for the music industry. The move comes after a dispute earlier this year between Universal Music Group, Swift’s record label, and the social media platform resulted in the removal of songs by many Universal artists.

Now, TikTok users can once again access Swift’s chart-topping hits like “Lover,” “Anti-Hero,” “Cruel Summer,” and “Cardigan,” as well as her rerecorded versions of classics such as “Style,” “Love Story,” and “Shake It Off.” The return of Swift’s music to TikTok is especially significant as her “Taylor’s version” rerecordings of her first six studio albums have all reached No. 1 on the charts.

The decision to rerecord her albums came after Swift’s former label, Big Machine, was sold without her involvement. Each rerecorded album has been a massive success, proving that Swift’s loyal fan base continues to support her through thick and thin.

While it remains unclear how Swift’s music reappeared on TikTok despite Universal’s ban on the platform, fans are excited to have access to her music once again. In January, Universal claimed that their licensing contract with TikTok had expired, leading to the removal of their music from the platform. The return of Swift’s music is a promising sign for both the artist and her fans, who can once again enjoy her music on one of the world’s most popular social media platforms.