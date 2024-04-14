McCreary County Record: Civil War Takes A24 To The Next Level With Studios Biggest Box Office Opening Weekend Ever

A24 Breaks Records with Latest Release “Civil War”

A24, the renowned indie film studio, has shattered its own record with the release of its latest film “Civil War”. Directed by the talented filmmaker Alex Garland, “Civil War” takes viewers on a gripping journey through a fractured future America, following war journalists as they navigate through chaos.

The film has become A24’s biggest opening day success, raking in an impressive $10.7 million, including previews. With a projected opening weekend debut of $26 million, it seems that “Civil War” is on track to be a major box office hit.

Unlike A24’s usual release strategy of slow rollouts, “Civil War” has seen a nationwide release in a staggering 3,838 theaters. This wide distribution has certainly paid off, as the film continues to draw in audiences across the country.

With a hefty production budget of $50 million, “Civil War” marks A24’s most expensive project to date. Despite the financial risk, the studio’s bold move seems to be paying off, as the film receives critical acclaim and commercial success.

Fans of A24 can look forward to more groundbreaking films in the future, as the studio continues to push boundaries and set new records in the world of independent cinema.