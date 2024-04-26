McCreary County Record: Community Outraged Over $250 Escape From Tarkov Edition with Exclusive PvE Mode

Escape From Tarkov Players Outraged Over New $250 Upgrade

In the world of gaming, controversies are nothing new. However, the latest uproar among Escape From Tarkov players has taken the gaming community by storm. The source of their outrage? The new $250 upgrade called The Unheard Edition.

Players are calling the upgrade “pay-to-win” and “selfish”, as it includes exclusive access to a PvE co-op mode and other bonuses such as expanded PMC pockets and increased Fence standing. Many players are upset, as they previously believed they would receive all future content for free with the Edge of Darkness Edition.

The backlash was swift and fierce, with players taking to social media to express their frustrations. Memes and complaints flooded official Escape From Tarkov channels, prompting BattleState Games to respond. The game developer explained that the new features are not DLC but unique to the Unheard Edition.

The situation escalated further when the Discord server for Escape From Tarkov was temporarily shut down, leading disgruntled players to air their grievances on Reddit. One Reddit post even detailed an initiative to proceed with a lawsuit against BattleState over The Unheard Edition.

As tensions mounted, BattleState revealed changes and improvements in an update, sparking even more backlash from players. IGN has reached out to BattleState for comment on the situation, but responses have not yet been received.

Players are encouraged to check out an article on why Escape From Tarkov was called “brutal” in 2018 and follow freelance contributor Michael Cripe on Twitter for further updates. The controversy surrounding The Unheard Edition continues to unfold as players navigate the complex world of gaming upgrades and exclusivity.