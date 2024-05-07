Close Menu
McCreary County Record – Covering Unforgettable Looks from Met Gala 2024

John Spears

The union representing employees at Vogue and other Condé Nast publications reached a tentative contract agreement just before the highly anticipated Met Gala took place. The agreement came just in time for employees to enjoy the star-studded event, which saw celebrities like Emily Ratajkowski, Pamela Anderson, and Dan Levy in attendance.

This year, the Met Gala had a “Garden of Time” theme, which guests interpreted in various ways through their sartorial choices. Attendees were seen wearing elaborate headpieces, floral prints, and skin-revealing outfits, with some even opting for a Garden of Eden-inspired look.

The event, formally known as the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, is known for its extravagant fashion choices and A-list guest list. Despite the ongoing pandemic, this year’s gala did not disappoint, with guests bringing their A-game to the red carpet.

The union agreement was a positive note for employees who have been working tirelessly to create content for these high-profile publications. With the contract in place, they were able to enjoy the festivities of the Met Gala and celebrate their hard work in style.

Overall, the event was a success, with guests and viewers alike marveling at the creativity and glamour on display. From the fashion choices to the celebrity sightings, the Met Gala once again proved to be a night to remember for all involved.

