McCreary County Record: Day 10 of Hush Money Case in Trump Trial Set to Resume

The trial of former President Donald Trump has entered its second week of testimony, revealing shocking details about hush money payments made to hide embarrassing stories. Witness testimony has exposed the underbelly of tabloid journalism practices, with payments made to a porn actor and a former Playboy model in an alleged effort to interfere in the election.

Prosecutors claim that the payments were intentionally fraudulent, and former publisher of the National Enquirer, David Pecker, testified last week. Pecker admitted to offering to be the “eyes and ears” of the Trump campaign, describing his role in purchasing a false tale to prevent it from being published. He was also involved in allegations of an extramarital affair with Karen McDougal, with the goal of preventing the stories from getting out.

One of the most high-profile payments involved a $130,000 payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels to silence her claims about an affair with Trump. Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, then reimbursed the payment and logged it as legal expenses. Prosecutors have charged the former president with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection with these payments.

The trial has brought to light the lengths some are willing to go to protect their reputation, even at the cost of breaking the law. The case continues to unfold, with more revelations expected in the coming days. Stay tuned to the McCreary County Record for updates on this developing story.