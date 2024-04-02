McCreary County Record: Discord Introduces Ads

McCreary County Record – Discord, the popular messaging platform known for its aversion to ads, is making a surprising move by allowing video game makers to advertise to its users through Sponsored Quests. This new form of marketing offers rewards to PC gamers who get their friends to watch them play through Discord.

Sponsored Quests target ads based on users’ age, location data, and gameplay, but Discord users have the option to opt out of personalized promotions. The platform tested ads in May with Lucasfilm Games and Epic Games, offering Star Wars-themed gear in Fortnite.

This shift in advertising strategy marks a significant change for Discord, which previously avoided ads due to concerns about intrusiveness and data sharing. The platform’s revenue boost in 2021 was largely attributed to subscription sales for Nitro, with plans to eventually go public.

Despite raising over $1 billion in funding and reportedly having over $700 million in cash, Discord has yet to turn a profit. In addition to Sponsored Quests, the company is exploring other ad opportunities such as sponsored profile effects and avatar decorations.

However, some users are skeptical of the introduction of ads on Discord, expressing concerns about their friendships being monetized. It remains to be seen how this shift will impact the overall user experience on the platform.