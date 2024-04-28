McCreary County Record featuring Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Coordinate in Harbison Studio Outfits at White House Correspondents’ Dinner 2024

Sophia Bush and Ashlyn Harris Turn Heads in Coordinated Black and Gold Outfits at the 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Hollywood actress Sophia Bush and her partner, soccer star Ashlyn Harris, stole the show at the recent 2024 White House Correspondents’ Dinner with their stunning coordinated black and gold outfits. The power couple made their red carpet debut at the prestigious event held at The Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

Sophia Bush turned heads in a chic strapless black dress designed by Harbison Studio, featuring a corset bodice and flower-shaped buttons. She completed her elegant look with metallic sandals and an assortment of gold rings. Meanwhile, Ashlyn Harris opted for a textured black jacket with striking gold buttons, paired with black pants and leather shoes, all from the luxury fashion brand Harbison Studio.

Founded by Charles Elliott Harbison in 2013, Harbison Studio has dressed numerous A-list celebrities like Beyoncé and Michelle Pfeiffer. The brand’s unique designs were the perfect choice for the glamorous couple’s red carpet appearance.

Apart from her acting career in shows like “One Tree Hill,” Sophia Bush is also known for her podcast “Work in Progress” and as a business entrepreneur with the launch of FashionKind in 2021. The star-studded White House Correspondents’ Dinner, hosted annually by the WHCA to fund its work, was emceed this year by “Saturday Night Live’s” Colin Jost. The event was attended by a mix of journalists, politicians, government officials, and celebrities, including President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

The stylish duo’s fashion statement at the dinner certainly left a lasting impression, proving once again that they are a powerhouse couple in both talent and style.