McCreary County Record: Google Drive for Desktop users face significant loss in file data

Title: “Google Investigates Mysterious Disappearance of Files from Google Drive”

A growing number of Google Drive users are reporting missing personal files. (Image source: Unsplash)

McCreary County Record – Google Drive users are expressing their concerns as reports emerge regarding the sudden disappearance of personal files from the popular cloud storage service. Google has acknowledged the issue and is currently investigating the matter.

According to Google’s initial findings, the problem seems to be isolated to a limited subset of users using the Google Drive for desktop app. More specifically, the issue is related to versions 84.0.0.0 through 84.0.4.0 of the Google Drive desktop application.

One affected user went public with their problem on Google’s community support site, stating that they had lost all their Google Drive data, dating back to May of this year. Despite reaching out to Google’s support team, the user was unable to recover their valuable files and documents.

The user’s post quickly attracted attention, with 192 other users sharing similar experiences on the support thread. Among them were IT professionals who, despite their expertise, struggled to locate any traces of their missing files. The mounting number of complaints led to a sense of urgency and concern within the Google Drive community.

To address the issue, a Google Drive team member named Saitej advised users against clicking the “disconnect account” button or deleting/moving the app data folder. He also provided specific folder locations for users of Windows and macOS systems, suggesting that these actions may lead to further complications.

Google’s investigation is ongoing, and they have not provided an official statement regarding the cause of this file syncing issue. However, users are advised to keep a close eye on updates from the company and to avoid taking any drastic measures that may exacerbate the problem.

For now, Google Drive users affected by this issue are left hoping for a swift resolution and the recovery of their missing data. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of backing up vital files and data on multiple platforms to minimize the potential impact of such occurrences.

Google Drive users are encouraged to remain patient as the company works diligently to resolve the issue and ensure the safety and integrity of their personal files in the cloud-based service.

