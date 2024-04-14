McCreary County Record: Google One VPN not available for all, for now

In a surprising announcement, Google revealed that it will be discontinuing its VPN for Google One service, which was first introduced in October 2020. The news came in an email to Google One subscribers and Pixel smartphone owners, with the VPN set to be phased out “later this year.”

While Pixel 7 and newer phone owners will still have access to the VPN, the service will no longer be available to the wider public. Google stated that the decision to discontinue the VPN was due to low demand and a desire to refocus efforts on more popular features of Google One.

Despite the announcement, the VPN feature is still listed on the Google One website under benefits, causing some confusion among users. This move marks the end of Google’s 197-day streak of not discontinuing products or services.

Experts believe that this decision may be part of an effort to shift focus towards more popular features of Google One, such as cloud storage and photo editing. As Google continues to adapt to the ever-changing tech landscape, users can expect to see more updates and changes in the future.