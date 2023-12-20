McCreary County Record: Honoring Maestro and the Fake Nose Hall of Fame

Title: Controversy Surrounds Bradley Cooper’s Prosthetic Nose in Trailer for Leonard Bernstein Biopic “Maestro”

Word Count: 368

In a recent trailer release for the highly anticipated biopic “Maestro,” starring Bradley Cooper as famed composer Leonard Bernstein, controversy quickly erupted over the actor’s choice to wear a prosthetic nose. The film, which sheds light on Bernstein’s life and achievements, received criticism from online critics who claimed that Cooper’s portrayal was perpetuating an antisemitic trope with the oversized prosthetic.

Members of the online community questioned why the filmmakers hadn’t cast a Jewish actor to play the role of Bernstein, further fueling the debate. Despite the backlash, both Cooper and Netflix, the distributor of the film, have chosen to remain silent on the controversy surrounding the prosthetic nose.

Amid the criticism, Bernstein’s three children, who were actively involved in the making of the movie, came to Cooper’s defense. They argued that their father indeed had a prominent nose, therefore justifying the use of the prosthetic. The children’s endorsement aims to dispel the notion that Cooper’s portrayal was offensive or disrespectful.

This controversy over oversized prosthetic noses in film is not unprecedented. Throughout cinematic history, the use of exaggerated noses has provoked heated discussions. Since the release of the “Maestro” trailer, social media users have compiled a list of memorable examples, ranking them based on size.

While this debate may continue to rage, it is essential to remember that “Maestro” aims to honor Bernstein’s life and accomplishments, showcasing his immense influence on the world of music. As speculation continues, audiences eagerly await the film’s release to see how Cooper’s portrayal is weaved into the larger narrative.

In conclusion, the release of the “Maestro” trailer has generated significant controversy surrounding Bradley Cooper’s prosthetic nose and his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein. Critics on social media have accused the actor of leaning into antisemitic stereotypes, while others defend the choice by highlighting Bernstein’s notable facial features. As fans eagerly anticipate the film’s premiere, the discourse surrounding this contentious topic continues to unfold, reinforcing the importance of respectfully portraying cultural and religious identities on-screen.