McCreary County Record: iPad Pros M4 Chip Outperforms M3 by Up to 25%

New M4 iPad Pro Models with Second-Generation 3-Nanometer Chips Showcased in Benchmarks

The latest benchmarks for the new M4 iPad Pro models have been revealed on Geekbench, giving us a glimpse of the performance of Apple’s second-generation 3-nanometer chips compared to previous generation chips. The 10-core variant of the M4 chip achieved impressive scores, with an average single-core score of 3,695 and an average multi-core score of 14,550 across 10 benchmarks.

In terms of performance, the M4 chip outshines its predecessor, the M3 Max MacBook Pro, in single-core performance and is on par with the M2 Max in multi-core performance. Compared to prior chips like the M2, the M4 shows a significant improvement, being 46 percent faster in single-core performance and 55 percent faster in multi-core performance.

Apple has big plans for the M4 chip family, with the tech giant aiming to introduce these advanced chips to all its products by 2024 and 2025. The first M4 Macs are expected to launch later this year. With the impressive performance showcased by the M4 chip in the iPad Pro models, Apple fans can expect even more power and efficiency in future products powered by the M4 chip. Stay tuned for more updates on Apple’s upcoming releases featuring the M4 chip.