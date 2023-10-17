McCreary County Record: Jim Jordan loses first vote for House speaker amid GOP defections

Title: Rep. Jim Jordan’s Bid for House Speakership Faces Significant Hurdles

In a surprising turn of events, Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio failed to secure enough support from fellow Republicans for the House speakership on the first ballot. Known for his strong conservative stance, Jordan now faces an uphill battle as he tries to convince GOP moderates and allies of former speakers Kevin McCarthy and Steve Scalise to change their votes.

The removal of McCarthy by a group of GOP rebels, with the support of unhappy House Republicans, has further complicated Jordan’s ascension. This internal power struggle could potentially impede Jordan’s chances of becoming the next speaker of the House.

On the first ballot, a total of 20 Republicans, including influential figures like House Appropriations Chair Kay Granger and Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida, voted against Jordan. Undeterred, Jordan and his allies have been tirelessly working to win over skeptical lawmakers, both inside and outside of Congress.

The current state of the House remains in legislative paralysis until a speaker is selected, causing delays in passing significant legislation such as military aid to Israel and government funding, with the looming threat of a potential shutdown.

Despite the initial setback, Jordan’s supporters remain optimistic, believing that the number of GOP opponents has diminished to roughly 8-10 holdouts. Encouragingly, several key holdouts, including Rep. Ann Wagner of Missouri, have pledged their support for Jordan.

Jordan could potentially force additional votes, mirroring McCarthy’s experiences during his rise to the speakership. However, there are still lawmakers who publicly oppose Jordan, stemming from resentment over McCarthy’s removal and their objection to Scalise as a speaker nominee.

The opposition from House Democrats also adds to Jordan’s challenges. They have been strongly critical of him, specifically pointing to his alleged involvement in activities related to the January 6th incident at the U.S. Capitol. Nevertheless, Jordan’s backers urge party unity, insisting that he should not be held accountable for the actions of other party members.

As the race for the House speakership continues, Rep. Jim Jordan faces an arduous task ahead. The outcome of his efforts to win over GOP moderates and navigate the internal divisions within the party will determine his chances of emerging victorious in this highly contentious battle. Stay tuned for further updates on the McCreary County Record.