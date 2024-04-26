McCreary County Record: John Krasinski’s ‘IF’ Forecasted for $40M-Plus Opening

Writer-director John Krasinski’s highly anticipated summer film, IF, is creating major buzz in the entertainment industry. With a projected opening of $40 million or more, the Paramount movie is shaping up to be a big hit.

IF, an original family film, has impressed box office experts with its high unaided awareness and strong audience interest. Industry analysts predict that the movie could rake in between $38 million to $42 million, with some even speculating a potential box office haul of $45 million to $50 million.

The star-studded cast of IF is another factor contributing to its high expectations. Led by Ryan Reynolds, the film also features Hollywood heavyweights such as Steve Carell and Emily Blunt. The story follows a young girl, played by Cailey Fleming, who possesses the ability to see imaginary friends left behind by children. Together with her neighbor, played by Reynolds, they work to reunite these imaginary pals with their original companions.

IF is scheduled to hit theaters on May 17, hot on the heels of another original film, The Fall Guy, starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt. The summer promises to be a busy one for Reynolds, with not only IF but also the highly anticipated Marvel tentpole, Deadpool & Wolverine, set for release in July. Krasinski, meanwhile, will be lending his support to the spinoff of his successful horror franchise, A Quiet Place: Day One.

Fans can expect an exciting summer of blockbuster movies, with IF leading the pack as a potential box office success. Stay tuned for more updates on this must-see film.