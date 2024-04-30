McCreary County Record: Latest AAA Game Assassins Creed Mirage Arriving on iPhone and iPad

Exciting news for iPhone users as the first AAA console games are set to arrive on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max thanks to the new A17 Pro chip. The latest addition announced to arrive this summer is Assassin’s Creed Mirage, developed by Ubisoft.

Ubisoft has already launched a pre-order page for the iPhone and iPad versions of the game on the App Store. While the official launch date is set for June 6th, the App Store currently lists it as slated for a June 10 release. Players can set the game to auto-download for free to their iPhone 15 Pro/Max or iPad with an M1 chip or later.

After a free 90-minute trial, Assassin’s Creed Mirage can be purchased on iOS/iPadOS for $49.99. The game also supports Bluetooth controllers for a more immersive gaming experience.

In Assassin’s Creed Mirage, players will take on the role of Basim, a street thief seeking answers and justice. Basim flees Baghdad and joins The Hidden Ones, where he learns mysterious rituals and powerful tenets. Players will have the opportunity to hone Basim’s abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed.

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, players will take on the role of Basim, a street thief seeking answers and justice. Basim flees Baghdad and joins The Hidden Ones, where he learns mysterious rituals and powerful tenets. Players will have the opportunity to hone Basim's abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed.