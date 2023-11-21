McCreary County Record: Mariah Carey and Her Twins Spread Christmas Cheer with Sold-Out Shows in L.A.

Mariah Carey Delights Fans with Sold-Out Christmas Shows at the Hollywood Bowl

In a festive celebration of the holiday season, Mariah Carey wowed audiences with her two sold-out shows at the iconic Hollywood Bowl. As part of her Merry Christmas One and All! tour, the renowned singer delivered unforgettable performances that left fans in awe.

Adding an extra touch of magic to the concerts, Carey’s 12-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, joined her onstage for both nights. The young duo showcased their impressive talent as they shared the spotlight with their superstar mother.

During the shows, Monroe performed a heartwarming duet with Carey on the Christmas classic “Jesus Born on This Day.” In addition, she delighted fans by showcasing her own vocal prowess with a rendition of The Waitresses’ “Christmas Wrapping.” Moroccan, on the other hand, made a brief but memorable appearance during “Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane).”

Throughout the concerts, Carey delivered energetic and upbeat versions of her beloved Christmas standards. The crowd couldn’t help but feel the holiday spirit as they sang along to her iconic tunes.

Always known for her interaction with fans, Carey took a moment to shout-out a man in the audience who was rocking a T-shirt featuring the singer and Gucci Mane with the caption “Why Are You So Obsessed With Me.” Pausing the Christmas playlist, Carey playfully acknowledged the fan’s dedication before treating the crowd to an a cappella snippet of her hit song “Obsessed.” She followed this with a mesmerizing greatest-hits mash-up that left the audience craving for more.

Guests at the shows were also treated to a special surprise when Jermaine Dupri, the co-writer of Carey’s hit song “We Belong Together,” made an appearance. Carey made sure to give him a special mention, adding yet another unforgettable moment to the star-studded performances.

Closing the night on a soulful note, Carey and her talented band delivered a powerful rendition of her timeless hit “Hero.” Fans were left inspired and moved by the emotional performance.

For the grand finale, Carey returned to the stage for an encore that featured her iconic No. 1 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” The crowd erupted in cheers and applause as they savored the magical moment. Earlier in the day, Carey had also performed the song at the Billboard Music Awards, proving once again the unwavering popularity of this Christmas anthem.

The two-night run at the Hollywood Bowl was organized and promoted by Live Nation-Hewitt Silva, ensuring that fans had the opportunity to experience Mariah Carey’s Merry Christmas One and All! tour in all its glory. With sell-out shows and unforgettable moments, it’s safe to say that Carey continues to reign as the Queen of Christmas.