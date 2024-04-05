McCreary County Record: Monkey Man Defies First Omen Curse, Earns $1.4M in Thursday Night Previews; Godzilla x Kong Surpasses $100M at Box Office

Two action-packed movies are hitting the box office this weekend, with Dev Patel’s Monkey Man and 20th Century Studios’ First Omen projected to bring in over $12 million each. Monkey Man had a slight advantage over First Omen in previews, raking in $1.4 million compared to First Omen’s $725,000 on Thursday night.
Meanwhile, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has crossed the $100 million mark and is expected to earn over $32 million in its second weekend at the box office. Monkey Man and First Omen are both targeting the 18-34 demographic and are rated R, appealing to action movie fans.
Monkey Man has been receiving positive reviews, with an impressive 85% certified fresh rating, while First Omen is not far behind at 81% fresh. Universal acquired Monkey Man for under $10 million, while Disney spent in the low $30 millions before marketing and advertising costs for First Omen.
In other box office news, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is holding strong in second place with $22.1 million in its second weekend, followed by Kung Fu Panda 4 at $16.7 million in its fourth week, Dune: Part Two at $16.3 million in its fifth week, and Immaculate at $4.9 million in its second week.
As spring break continues for some, 27% of K-12 schools and 5% of colleges are still off. Moviegoers have a variety of options this weekend, with exciting new releases and continued success for some fan-favorite films. Stay tuned to see how these movies perform at the box office.
