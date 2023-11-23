McCreary County Record: New Evidence Reveals Poco F6 as a Standalone Redmi Smartphone

New Information Revealed about Xiaomi’s Poco F6: Is It a Rebranded Redmi K70?

In the world of smartphones, rumors and leaks are always circulating, keeping tech enthusiasts on their toes. The latest buzz comes from Xiaomi’s new Poco flagship series, specifically regarding the upcoming Poco F6 model. It is believed to be the global version of a Chinese smartphone from the Redmi K70 series. However, new clues have recently surfaced, indicating that the Poco F6 might not be a rebranded Redmi K70 after all.

Earlier rumors had suggested that the Poco F6 would simply be a renamed Redmi K70. This speculation was fueled by the appearance of the supposed Poco F6 at the Indian certification body BIS, bearing a model number similar to that of the Redmi K70. Many assumed that they were one and the same.

However, Geekbench listings have now come to light, revealing that the model number 2311DRK48C is actually associated with the upcoming Redmi K70E. This has led to the assumption that the global version of this phone will be launched as the Poco F6, with the model number 2311DRK48G. The Poco F6’s presence has been spotted for IMDA certification in Singapore, adding more weight to these speculations.

Recent reports have also shed light on the specifications of the Redmi K70E, which are expected to be mirrored in the Poco F6. These features include a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset, a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, a resolution of 2712 x 1220, and a 5500 mAh battery with a lightning-fast 90 W charging speed. These specs paint an impressive picture for the upcoming Poco F6.

While Xiaomi has started teasing the launch of the Redmi K70E in China, it seems that fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Poco F6 (Pro). The Poco F6 is not expected to hit the market until next year, leaving consumers eagerly anticipating its arrival.

As always, it’s important to take these rumors with a grain of salt until official announcements are made. However, the new information surrounding the Poco F6 and its possible relation to the Redmi K70 series has definitely piqued the interest of smartphone enthusiasts around the world. Stay tuned for more updates on Xiaomi’s exciting new releases.