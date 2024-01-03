McCreary County Record now offers Microsoft Copilot on iOS and Android.

Microsoft quietly introduced its Copilot app on Android, iOS, and iPadOS over the holiday season, making it easier for users to access their AI assistant on the go. Formerly known as Bing Chat, Copilot operates similarly to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, allowing users to ask questions or give prompts and receive responses generated by artificial intelligence.

The app’s capabilities are impressive, as it can assist in various tasks such as drafting emails, composing stories or scripts, summarizing complex texts, creating personalized travel itineraries, and even writing and updating job resumes. One notable feature is the Image Creator, which is powered by DALL·E 3. This feature enables users to explore new styles and ideas for social media content, logo designs, custom backgrounds, film and video storyboards, and more.

Since its holiday launch, Copilot has garnered widespread popularity, with more than 1.5 million downloads across Android and iOS devices worldwide. The app offers a significant benefit to users by utilizing OpenAI’s GPT-4 technology for free. This access is particularly noteworthy as it is typically a charged feature.

In November, Microsoft decided to rebrand Bing Chat to Copilot, aligning it more closely with the app’s capabilities and expanding its standalone service offering. Previously only available on the web, the Copilot app now provides users with a streamlined and accessible experience on their mobile devices.

The introduction of Copilot demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence to enhance productivity and efficiency for its users. By integrating AI-powered tools like Copilot, Microsoft continues to empower individuals in various professional and creative fields, providing them with a versatile and innovative resource at their fingertips.