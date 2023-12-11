McCreary County Record Presents: The Star With the Most Trending Searches in 2023

Google Year In Search Reveals Top Trending Searches for 2023

In a year filled with memorable moments and noteworthy events, Google has released its annual list of top trending searches for 2023. The list provides an interesting snapshot of the topics, people, and movies that captured the world’s attention.

Topping the list in the “People” category is Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered a cardiac arrest during a football game. His miraculous recovery and inspiring comeback story resonated with people around the globe. In second place is Jeremy Renner, who made headlines after being run over by a snowplow. The actor’s unfortunate accident sparked widespread concern and sympathy.

Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end who dated Taylor Swift, secured the third spot in the “People” category. His relationship with the pop superstar drew significant attention, further adding to his popularity. Surprisingly, Taylor Swift herself did not make the top 10 list in the “Musicians” category, indicating an intriguing shift in public interest.

In the “Musicians” category, Jason Aldean claimed the top spot. The country singer, known for his controversial single “Try That in a Small Town,” resonated with audiences and sparked conversation.

Moving on to the “Actors” category, Jeremy Renner takes the lead again, followed by Jamie Foxx and Danny Masterson. Renner’s popularity spans multiple sections, highlighting his versatility and enduring appeal.

Barbie, the iconic doll loved by generations, dominates the “Movies” category, securing the top spot. The enduring popularity and cultural significance of this character continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

In a somber note, Matthew Perry’s passing generated the most searches in the “Passings” category. The actor’s untimely death shocked fans, who searched for information and paid tribute to his legacy.

Television also made its mark in the year’s search trends. “The Last of Us” emerged as the most searched TV show, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline.

Google’s “Hum to Search” feature, which allows users to find songs by humming or singing, was put to use with The White Stripes’ song “Seven Nation Army” being the most searched tune using this functionality.

Kim Mulkey, a prominent figure in the sports world, tops the list of celebrity outfits, showcasing her influence and style.

For television enthusiasts seeking recaps and finale information, “Succession” emerged as the most searched TV show. The intricate plot and compelling characters kept viewers engaged throughout the season.

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour created a frenzy among fans, as it became the most searched tour of the year. The pop sensation’s concerts were highly anticipated, leaving audiences eager for more.

Moving to the silver screen, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” soared to the top of the “Action Movies” category. The franchise’s devoted fan base eagerly awaited the next installment, making it a highly searched film.

In the “Fantasy Movies” category, “Everything Everywhere All at Once” claimed the first-place spot, captivating audiences with its imaginative storyline and captivating performances.

Not to be forgotten, comedy lovers were drawn to “Barbie,” which took the top position in the comedy movie category.

Google’s “Google Year In Search” lists for 2023 provide a comprehensive overview of the year’s most prominent search trends, showcasing the diverse interests and passions of users worldwide. From inspiring comebacks to shocking passings, these searches paint a vivid picture of the year that was.