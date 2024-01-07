McCreary County Record: Remembering Cindy Morgan, Iconic Star of Tron and Caddyshack, Passes Away at 69

Beloved Actress Cindy Morgan, Known for Roles in “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” Passes Away at 69

Cindy Morgan, the talented actress remembered for her iconic roles in the classic films “Caddyshack” and “Tron,” has sadly passed away at the age of 69. The news of her death was confirmed by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office, which stated that Morgan died of natural causes.

Morgan rose to prominence for her portrayal of the seductive Lacey Underall in the 1980 sports comedy “Caddyshack,” starring alongside comedy legends Bill Murray, Chevy Chase, and Rodney Dangerfield. Her memorable performance alongside the star-studded cast earned her rave reviews and solidified her status as a standout actress in the industry.

In addition to “Caddyshack,” Morgan also made her mark in the original 1982 “Tron” film, where she starred as computer programmer Lora Baines and her alter-ego Yori. Her impressive range and undeniable talent brought these characters to life, captivating audiences with her on-screen presence.

Morgan’s connection to the “Tron” franchise didn’t stop there. In 2003, she returned to the “Tron” world as the voice of Ma3a in the video game “Tron 2.0,” further showcasing her enduring impact on the series and its fanbase.

Throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, Morgan expanded her acting repertoire with appearances on various television series and TV movies. Some of her notable TV credits include popular shows like “The Love Boat,” “Vega$,” “Chips,” “The Fall Guy,” and “Matlock,” where she left an indelible mark with her unforgettable performances.

Morgan’s filmography extends beyond her blockbuster hits, as she also appeared in films such as “Up Yours,” “Galaxis,” and “Open Mic’rs.” In fact, her most recent role was voicing Mason’s Mother in the 2022 indie film “Face of the Trinity,” showcasing her continued dedication to her craft.

Cindy Morgan will be fondly remembered by fans and colleagues alike for her immense talent, captivating performances, and undeniable impact on the entertainment industry. Her contributions to cinema and television have left a lasting legacy, forever enshrining her as a beloved and unforgettable actress.