McCreary County Record: Taylor Swift Makes Chart History

Taylor Swift’s Latest Album “The Tortured Poets Department” Soars to Number One on Billboard Charts

In a remarkable achievement, Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated album “The Tortured Poets Department” has debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 albums chart. This marks the 14th album from the pop sensation to top the charts, solidifying her status as a music industry powerhouse.

Not only did the album reach the coveted Number One spot, but it also set a new record for Taylor Swift. With this achievement, she now ties with Jay-Z for the most Number One albums among solo artists. However, the Beatles still hold the top spot with an impressive 19 Number One albums.

“The Tortured Poets Department” has made a huge splash in the music world, receiving the largest streaming week for an album since December 2014. The deluxe edition of the album garnered a staggering 891.34 million on-demand official streams, showcasing the album’s widespread popularity.

In terms of album sales, “The Tortured Poets Department” earned 2.61 million equivalent albums in the U.S. in the week ending April 25. Of that total, traditional album sales accounted for 1.914 million, contributing to the album’s overall success.

Taylor Swift took to social media to express her gratitude to fans for their unwavering support of the album. The singer-songwriter credited her dedicated fanbase for helping her achieve this incredible milestone in her career.

Additionally, “The Tortured Poets Department” had the third-biggest sales week ever in terms of traditional album sales since tracking began in 1991. The album’s success was further bolstered by various album iterations available for purchase, appealing to a wide range of music enthusiasts.

As the top-selling album of 2024 so far, “The Tortured Poets Department” marks Taylor Swift’s biggest debut to date, surpassing even Beyoncé’s “Cowboy Carter” in sales. With this latest achievement, Taylor Swift continues to solidify her status as a chart-topping music icon.