McCreary County Record: The Pixel 8a is Now Available on US Cellular

Excitement is building for the upcoming launch of the Google Pixel 8a, as support pages briefly appeared on US Cellular’s website, hinting at its imminent release. Renowned leaker Evan ‘evleaks’ Blass spotted the device on the pages, giving eager fans a sneak peek at its design.

The highly anticipated phone is expected to be officially announced at Google I/O 2024 on May 14, 2024. Rumors suggest that the Pixel 8a will come in four colors and feature the powerful Tensor G3 processor. It is also speculated to have a similar camera setup as its predecessor, the Pixel 7a.

One of the most exciting aspects of the Pixel 8a is its software. The phone is likely to launch with Android 14 and offer an impressive seven years of promised updates. This positions it as a strong contender in the budget smartphone market, promising users long-term support and up-to-date software.

With its sleek design, powerful processor, and commitment to software updates, the Google Pixel 8a is shaping up to be a compelling choice for consumers looking for a high-quality yet affordable smartphone. Stay tuned for more updates as the official launch date approaches.