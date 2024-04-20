McCreary County Record: The Quickest Mercedes Ever – 805-HP AMG GT63 S E Performance

Close Menu
Mercedes-AMG Unveils New GT63 S E Performance Hybrid Coupe

Mercedes-AMG has taken the automotive world by storm with the introduction of the new GT63 S E Performance two-door coupe. This high-performance vehicle features a hybrid powertrain that combines the best of both worlds – a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 engine and an electric motor, resulting in an impressive 805 combined horsepower.

One of the most striking features of the AMG GT63 S E Performance is its incredible acceleration, with 1,047 pound-feet of torque allowing it to reach 60 mph in just 2.7 seconds. This speed demon is equipped with a 6.1 kWh battery, prioritizing performance over efficiency.

To ensure optimal power delivery, the GT63 S E Performance is equipped with a nine-speed dual-clutch transmission and a 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system. In addition, the vehicle features rear-axle steering, AMG Active Ride Control suspension, and carbon ceramic brakes for superior handling and stopping power.

Visually, the E Performance version of the AMG GT63 is similar to the standard model, with special badging and a hidden charging port discreetly integrated into the design. The pricing for the 2025 Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance is set to be announced closer to its on-sale date in late 2024.

Car enthusiasts and performance junkies alike can look forward to experiencing the thrill of the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance hybrid coupe, a true marvel of engineering and innovation. Stay tuned for more details as the release date approaches.

