McCreary County Record: Travis Barker Shares Rare Photos of Baby Rocky Growing Fast with Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have been the talk of the town after they recently shared adorable photos of their youngest child, Rocky Thirteen Barker. At just 5-months old, Rocky is already growing quickly, with his body nearly reaching his mother’s waist in one of the photos that Kourtney posted on social media.

Not only did Kourtney share sweet photos of their little one, but Travis also took to Instagram to celebrate Kourtney’s 45th birthday. He shared a series of photos, including one of Kourtney squatting on a toilet, which he captioned with a heartfelt message expressing his love for her. Travis referred to Kourtney as his soulmate and best friend, showing just how strong their bond is.

The couple, who have been together for a little over a year, also share three other children – Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Despite their busy schedules, Kourtney and Travis always make time to prioritize their family and create lasting memories together.

Fans have been gushing over the sweet family moments that Kourtney and Travis have been sharing online, with many commenting on how adorable Rocky is and how happy they are to see Kourtney and Travis so in love. It’s clear that the couple is enjoying parenthood and their blended family, and their fans can’t wait to see more precious moments in the future.