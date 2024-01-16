McCreary County Record: US Air Force officer Madison Marsh crowned 2024 Miss America winner: You can achieve anything

Madison Marsh, a U.S. Air Force active-duty officer, made history on Sunday by being crowned the 2024 Miss America. Representing Colorado, Marsh emerged victorious from a pool of 51 contestants representing the United States and the District of Columbia.

In an interview after the pageant, Marsh emphasized the importance of believing that anyone can achieve anything. She shattered stereotypes by exclaiming that the sky is not the limit. Marsh, who recently graduated from the Air Force Academy, expressed her excitement about representing women who can break barriers both in the military and the pageant world.

The U.S. Air Force congratulated Marsh on her remarkable accomplishment in a heartfelt message, highlighting the fact that she is the first active-duty servicemember to win the Miss America title. This recognition serves as a powerful symbol of Marsh’s dedication and ability to excel in diverse fields.

Marsh succeeded Grace Stanke of Wisconsin, who held the Miss America title in 2023. As the new Miss America, Marsh now assumes the responsibilities of representing the values and goals of the pageant organization. The pageant judges were impressed by her achievements, talent, and vision for the future.

The Miss America pageant comprised four rounds: a fitness runway walk, a “hot topics” discussion, an elegant evening gown presentation, and a talent show. These rounds challenged the fifty-one contestants to showcase their physical fitness, public speaking abilities, poise, and talent.

In the final round, the five finalists had the opportunity to share their aspirations and dreams as Miss America. Marsh captivated the audience with her heartfelt goals of empowering young women, promoting gender equality, and inspiring others to pursue their dreams.

Just prior to her victory, Marsh appeared on “Fox & Friends Weekend,” where she discussed her accomplishments and talent. She revealed that her talent was a monologue about her first solo flight at the young age of 16. This unique talent, combined with her exceptional military career, further solidified Marsh’s position as a role model for aspiring young women.

The 2024 Miss America pageant marked an incredible milestone, as Madison Marsh became the first active-duty servicemember to be crowned Miss America. Her win represents not only her personal triumph but also a step forward in breaking stereotypes and promoting diversity in both the military and the pageant world.