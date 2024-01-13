McCreary County Record: US military launches strike on Houthi-controlled site in Red Sea region

Title: U.S. Military Conducts Strikes Targeting Houthi-Controlled Site, Escalating Tensions in Yemen

In a bid to protect commercial vessels from the escalating threat posed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, the U.S. military has carried out additional strikes against a key Houthi-controlled site in the Red Sea. The Navy destroyer USS Carney utilized Tomahawk land attack missiles to neutralize the target.

These strikes come on the heels of the first wave of airstrikes jointly conducted by the United States and Britain against 28 locations, hitting over 60 targets in Houthi-controlled areas. President Joe Biden had previously warned of the possibility of further strikes against the Houthis in response to their recent campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships traversing the Red Sea.

In response to the initial airstrikes, the U.S. Navy issued a 72-hour warning for American-flagged vessels to avoid areas around Yemen in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. This precautionary measure aims to ensure the safety of ships operating in the region.

Unsurprisingly, the Houthis have vowed to retaliate against these strikes, raising concerns of a potentially wider conflict in a region already grappling with Israel’s war in Gaza. U.S. military officials and White House authorities anticipate the potential for Houthi counterattacks.

The strikes have reportedly resulted in casualties, with the Houthis claiming that at least five people were killed and six wounded. The targeted sites primarily included weapons, radar, and other crucial military infrastructure.

President Biden justified the strikes by labeling the Houthis as a terrorist group and defended his decision to take action without seeking congressional authorization.

The Saudi-led, U.S.-backed war in Yemen has already resulted in a staggering death toll of over 150,000 people, pushing the nation into one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history.

Furthermore, attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea have caused significant disruptions along the crucial global trade route. In a separate incident, Iran released video footage of its seizure of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman, further fueling tensions in the region.

While the U.S. and U.K. argue that the strikes were carried out in self-defense, Russia has condemned their actions as “blatant armed aggression” against Yemen. These developments have heightened concerns about the potential for a larger conflict and its impact on the already volatile Middle East.