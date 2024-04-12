McCreary County Record: US to Close Gun Show Loophole Allowing Sales Without Background Checks

Recent research conducted by a team of psychologists at a well-known university has shed light on the potential negative effects of increased screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic. The study, which was based on survey responses from over 1,000 individuals, found that those who reported spending more time on screens during the pandemic were more likely to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression.

According to the researchers, the increase in screen time may be attributed to social isolation and a lack of in-person social interactions, which have become more prevalent during the pandemic. As a result, they recommend setting boundaries, engaging in outdoor activities, and seeking professional help if needed as ways to reduce screen time and improve mental health.

The findings of the study underscore the importance of balancing screen time with in-person interactions for overall well-being, particularly during times of heightened stress and uncertainty. It is crucial for individuals to prioritize their mental health and take proactive steps to limit screen time in order to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

In conclusion, the study serves as a reminder for individuals to be mindful of their screen time habits and to actively seek out alternative activities that promote well-being and social connection. By taking control of their screen time and prioritizing mental health, individuals can navigate the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic with resilience and strength.