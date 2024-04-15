McCreary County Record: WGA Awards 2024 Full Winners List (UPDATED LIVE)

The Writers Guild of America Hosts Annual WGA Awards

The prestigious Writers Guild of America (WGA) recently held its annual WGA Awards, honoring the best in television and film for the year 2023. The star-studded event took place on both the East Coast at New York’s Edison Ballroom and on the West Coast at the Hollywood Palladium.

Niecy Nash-Betts and Josh Gondelman took on the roles of hosts for the West and East Coast ceremonies, respectively. The ceremony featured renowned presenters such as Bill Burr, Randall Park, and Tig Notaro.

One of the standout moments of the evening was when Drew Carey received a standing ovation for his generosity in providing free meals to WGA members during last year’s strike. The event also saw honorary awards being presented to industry veterans David A. Goodman, Chris Keyser, Walter Hill, Linda Bloodworth Thomason, and Cord Jefferson.

Among the winners of the WGA Awards were popular shows like “Succession,” “The Bear,” and “Beef.” Awards were also handed out for outstanding screenplays, documentaries, animation, and comedy series.

The WGA Awards celebrated the achievements in television, new media, and news categories across various genres and formats. It was a night to remember for all those involved in the industry, as they gathered together to honor and applaud the outstanding work that was produced throughout the year.