McCreary County Record – President Joe Biden has recently expressed intensified concerns over the development of artificial intelligence (AI) after watching the movie “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” according to the White House. In response to his worries, Biden signed an executive order on Monday, aiming to regulate the development of AI technology.

One of the main catalysts for President Biden’s concerns was a “deepfake” video of himself. Deepfakes are convincingly doctored videos that have become increasingly prevalent in recent years. The president watched the movie with White House deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed at Camp David, where the film’s portrayal of dangerous AI technology reinforced Biden’s apprehensions.

In the movie, an AI device known as “The Entity” takes control of a Russian submarine, manipulates video footage, and impersonates human voices. These AI features align with Biden’s concerns about the potential dangers of AI technology. He has been keen on understanding the capabilities of AI, as he has witnessed AI technology creating fake images of himself and his dog. Moreover, voice cloning has the ability to turn a few seconds of recorded voice into a full-fledged fake conversation.

To address the risks associated with AI, Biden’s executive order requires companies like Google, Amazon, and Microsoft-backed OpenAI to share safety test results with the government. This mandatory sharing of information aims to mitigate potential risks to national security, economic security, and public health and safety.

The actions taken by President Biden regarding AI safety, security, and trust have garnered significant attention. They are being hailed as the strongest measures ever implemented by any government. Deputy chief of staff Bruce Reed has emphasized that the executive order is part of a comprehensive strategy. It aims to harness the benefits of AI while effectively managing and mitigating the accompanying risks.

President Joe Biden’s concerns over AI, fueled by his viewing of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,” have prompted him to take significant action. By signing the executive order, Biden is pushing for increased regulation and transparency in the development of AI technology. As companies like Google, Amazon, and OpenAI are now required to share safety test results, the government is taking a proactive approach to ensure AI’s responsible and secure implementation.