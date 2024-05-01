The McCreary County Record: Dow Jones Closes Higher After Federal Reserve Chair’s Comments

In a day of mixed results for the stock market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed to close higher after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments on Wednesday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite, however, finished lower, dragged down by losses in the chipmaker sector.

The Dow added 87.37 points, or 0.23%, closing at 37,903.29. In contrast, the S&P 500 lost 0.34% to close at 5,018.39, while the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.33% to settle at 15,605.48. Throughout the day, major averages experienced volatility as investors reacted to Powell’s statements.

During a press conference following the decision to hold rates steady, Powell cited a “lack of further progress” in inflation as the reason for keeping rates unchanged. He also ruled out the likelihood of a rate hike in the near future, stating that it was “unlikely” that the next policy rate move would be a hike.

Investors will continue to monitor the Federal Reserve’s actions closely as they navigate the uncertain economic landscape. With inflationary pressures and ongoing market volatility, the central bank’s decisions will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the stock market.

