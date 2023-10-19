McCreary County residents encouraged to get vaccinated during respiratory virus season – McCreary County Record

Headline: Department of Health Urges Precautionary Measures Against Respiratory Viruses in Monroe County

In a recent development, the Department of Health has clarified that pregnant women who are 32-36 weeks into their pregnancy are now eligible for the RSV vaccine. This announcement comes as the Monroe County Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Michael Mendoza, emphasized the importance of taking precautions against respiratory viruses during a recent press conference.

Dr. Mendoza further suggested reframing the flu season as “respiratory virus season” to account for the presence of COVID-19 and RSV. With this in mind, residents of Monroe County, regardless of their age, are encouraged to receive the updated COVID-19 vaccine and flu vaccine, with only a few exceptions.

It is worth noting that vaccines are readily available to combat RSV, particularly targeting adults over 60, individuals with underlying medical conditions, expectant mothers between 32-36 weeks of pregnancy, and infants eight months of age and younger. These measures aim to protect the most vulnerable members of the community from severe respiratory illnesses.

While vaccination significantly reduces the risk of contracting the flu or COVID-19, Dr. Mendoza cautions that some vaccinated individuals may still contract the viruses. However, their illnesses are likely to be less severe, emphasizing the importance of vaccination in preventing severe symptoms and hospitalizations.

Residents seeking more information on these diseases and their respective vaccines can visit the Monroe County Department of Health’s website. The website serves as a comprehensive resource, providing the community with additional details on the vaccines available to combat respiratory viruses and the importance of taking preventive measures.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the nation, it is essential for individuals to prioritize their health by receiving the updated vaccines and practicing precautionary measures such as wearing masks, practicing good hand hygiene, and maintaining social distancing.

Through these concerted efforts and proactive initiatives, Monroe County aims to protect its residents from the potentially devastating effects of respiratory viruses.