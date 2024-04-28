Millions in the Midwest under storm watches as Nebraska and Iowa communities reel from devastating tornadoes – McCreary County Record

Millions in Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma under Tornado Watches

After destructive tornadoes wreaked havoc in Nebraska and Iowa, millions of residents in Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma are now on high alert as they fall under tornado watches. A staggering 2.7 million people in southeastern Kansas and central Missouri have been included in the watch area, with an additional 4.7 million people under watches in the Central Plains and Midwest.

Multiple tornado warnings and reports have already been issued in these states, as Nebraska and Iowa begin their recovery efforts following the recent tornado outbreaks. A rare Particularly Dangerous Situation tornado watch is currently affecting nearly 2 million people, adding to the already heightened sense of emergency in the region.

The National Weather Prediction Center has also issued warnings of a flash flooding event in Oklahoma, with up to 5 inches of rain expected in parts of the state. This heavy rainfall could potentially lead to flash floods, further endangering residents in the area.

In total, approximately 50 million people from the Southern Plains to the Great Lakes region are under threat of severe weather, with a Level 3 out of 4 risk of excessive rainfall in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. Damaging storms are also forecasted for Sunday from Texas to Wisconsin, depending on the severity of Saturday night’s storms.

As the region braces for potentially catastrophic weather conditions, residents are urged to stay informed and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety. Stay tuned for further updates on this developing weather situation.